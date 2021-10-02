Buhari Visits NCAC Exhibition Stand, Commends Runsewe

As part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day, President Muhammadu Buhari paid a visit to an exhibition stand set up by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) with the theme ‘The Treasures of Our Beloved Country’.

The President was accompanied by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr. Ahmed lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and Minister of Trade, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, to the Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa Abuja, venue of the historic inspection.

He commended the Director General of the NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, who conducted him and his team round the massive display of artistic and cultural artifacts reflective of the six geopolitical zones of the country for a great job done to showcase Nigeria to the world.

The President who took a brief time off the beat on Thursday night to sit and pose for photograph while sitting on a traditionally carved throne in a palace like environment, nodded his head in affirmation and endorsement of the exhibition specially put together to celebrate the rich cultural history of Nigeria, the first by any Nigerian government within the precincts of the seat of power.

Speaking after the Presidential visit to the very colourful exhibition, Otunba Segun Runsewe, stated that the President visit with the full complement of his team and the top officers of the National Assembly, would send signals to Nigerians to treasure the full values of Nigeria’s culture and history, which clearly defines our nation and people.

“It was a tight schedule for the President who was involved in the activities of celebrating Nigeria at this auspicious period in the life of our nation but yet finds time to visit, introspect and endorse the display of the rich diverse exhibition of Nigerian cultural tourism components. It is clearly an indication that the President believes and loves Nigerian culture, which we at NCAC wish to transform into a viable economy, bigger and better than oil,” Runsewe said.

Apart from dancers from the six geopolitical zones who wore their peculiar native attires, special cuisines from the zones were prepared and served guests to have a taste of the delicacies in the local thatched tents set up at the venue.

