Bigdreamz: My Mission is to Impact Younger Generation Positively With My Music

Nonstop Records singer, Bigdreamz, has revealed he is very intentional about the type of songs he churns out for his fans. Bigdreamz has released impressive songs with inspiring and motivating lyrics. His songs, when he is not singing about love, contain encouraging messages that preach peace.

The musician explained he is on a mission to preach peace, love and impact the younger generation positively with his music. Speaking to Adeyinka Oluwamayowa, a respected entertainment journalist in Nigeria, he said music is very spiritual and the creators have to be careful about what they do with it.

Bigdreamz opined that, “Music is spiritual, and that is why musicians have to be careful not to use it to damage the younger generation. From creating music until it is ready to be released into the world, it involves a lot of innovations that come from a place one cannot always explain. My mission is to preach peace, love and to influence the younger generation positively. Through my music, I want to be an instrument of useful change and light, not an agent of darkness or pollutant to the society we live in.”

The brilliant painter added that he draws inspirations from Wizkid, Burna Boy and Young6ix who are consciously doing music to impact society the right way.

