AbdulRazaq Calls for a More United Nation

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said that despite the nation’s challenges, the country remained great and full of potentials.

Governor AbdulRazaq in a statement to mark the 61st Nigeria independence celebration signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, said that “I join Mr. President and the rest of the country to felicitate our compatriots, especially the people of Kwara State, on the 61st independence anniversary.

“There is no pretending that our country is undergoing a truly challenging phase in national development. However, I am upbeat that we will emerge better, stronger, more united and prosperous as a people

“We may not be where we want to be, but our country is definitely neither stagnant nor hopeless. With more dose of unity, patriotism, discipline, positive disposition, and belief in the strength of our diversity and ingenuity as a people, we will attain our full potentials as the largest nation of black people in the world.

“I therefore congratulate Mr. President, identify with and acknowledge his strides in infrastructural development, and the efforts to curtail insecurity while fostering national peace and stability. Kwara people and our administration will always show a good example in how to live and grow together in peace and harmony.”

Also, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu called on the people of the country irrespective of race and religion to be more united and patriotic has been stressed.

