World’s First COVID-19 Attenuation Device, Shycocan, Launched in Nigeria

By Peter Uzoho

Shycocan Corporation, in partnership with Nestar Corporate Services Limited, has officially launched the Shycocan Virus Attenuation Device in Nigeria.

The device was developed by well-known Indian scientist and inventor, Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar, with Nestar Corporate Services Limited partnering as the official distributor of the device in Nigeria. The cylindrical device, Shycocan was scientifically evidenced to disable and help curb the spread of the coronavirus in indoor spaces with up to 99.9 per cent efficacy.

It enables schools, colleges, homes and businesses like hospitals, hotels, offices, restaurants, auditoriums, transportation, retail, and airports get back to normal and serve customers in a safe environment.

Remarkably, Shycocan also works on all current and future variants and mutations of these viruses, protecting people’s health and saving millions of hours of lost productivity.

Commenting on the innovative health solution, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nestar Corporate Services Limited, Mrs. Nneoma Oji, said it was in response to the need for a balance of the best of science as well as technology along with social responsibility and the determination to fight the virus.

Oji said, “The world is facing one of the most challenging and uncertain times ever experienced in decades.

“The impact has been felt on daily lives, livelihoods and businesses across the globe. A balance of the best of science as well as technology along with social responsibility and the determination to fight is needed at all fronts.

“In keeping with our versatile service and rich product portfolio we continue to bring immense value to myriads of industries, companies and ultimately families in Nigeria. Nestarcorp is proud to launch Shycocan in the country as part of the Nation’s fight to bring businesses and lives back to normal.”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Shycocan Corporation, Alok Sharma, said, “The world faced one of its’ biggest challenges with the pandemic bringing us to a standstill.

“More livelihoods than lives have been lost, in fact, close to a billion at last count. And Science, Technology and innovation are going to play a big role in helping us reclaim our lives and work safely.

“We are delighted to launch the path breaking, one of a kind virus attenuation device, the Shycocan, in the hope of doing just that. Helping people bring lives and businesses back to normal. And we couldn’t have found a more credible and relevant platform than the prestigious 1CPM to showcase our cutting-edge technology.”

According to them, Shycocan was one of the most thoroughly tested devices for both safety and efficacy. It neither uses nor emits radiation, chemicals, ozone, any toxic material.

“It is 100 per cent safe for humans, animals, and the environment. Additionally, it does not harm the bacterial ecosystem and microbes that thrive in the environment and are essential for our immunity,” they added.

Shycocan has widespread usage across market segments, including hospitals, clinics, schools, higher education institutions, banking sector, manufacturing and retail outlets, hospitality sector, government offices, real estate corporations and businesses.

In addition to the solution, the company offers customised consultations and installation, a one-year replacement warranty, strong support and service network across Nigeria, and a post-installation audit.

A single device when mounted, has an effective coverage area of 1,000 square feet (10,000 cubic feet). Multiple devices can be installed to cover a larger indoor space.

The device, according to the partners, has seen a robust demand from institutional buyers across the globe and is already in use in countries such as India, the US, across Europe, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Qatar, Ghana and Nigeria among others

