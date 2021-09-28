Lawyer is Hospitalised after Exchange in Open Court

Okehie Tochi

It was wild drama at Gombe Magistrate Court, when two Lawyers descended on each other with blows while arguing a motion for stand down.The two Lawyers, John Yuwa and MK Gurumyen drew the attention of everyone within the court premises with their physical combat, which let to the hospitalisation of Yuwa and stitches for his torn mouth and broken jaw. The Police OC Legal, Umeadi Thomas, however, came to the rescue of the Lawyers to save the Bar from further embarrassment, and the NBA Gombe Branch Leadership has taken over the case.

The NBA Gombe Branch gave a report on the matter, saying it was a very uncalled for and unfortunate incident.

What was gathered from the different statements of the two involved counsel is that, they were before the court for a pending criminal case filed by our learned colleague, the Former NBA Gombe Branch Vice Chairman and O/C Legal Correctional Centre Gombe, in person of Yakubu Chidama, and others as Complainants against the Management of JED Plc Gombe. When the case came up, the Defence Counsel, Yuwa, Esq., applied that the matter be stood down for at least 30 minutes to enable his sick client arrive at the court premises and proceed with the matter. In opposing the application, MK Gurumyen, prayed that if the Defence Counsel was sincere with his application, then may God heal his client, but if otherwise, may God increase the severe pain on the sick accused person. A hot argument then ensued between the two Lawyers in the presence of the court, which according to the wounded counsel, John Yuwa, he only got a blow from Chief MK Gurumyen, leading to a serious wound on the inside and outer part of his mouth, from where he bled profusely and stained both his Bar shirt and the court’s premises, as seen in the herein attached photographs.

Gurumyen, on the other hand, stated that it was Yuwa that first hit his nose with his finger, saying ‘this boy sit down’, and that caused him to retaliate with a blow on the mouth of the wounded counsel. John Yuwa however, denied Gurumyen’s claim and stated that he did not touch his nose with his finger. What he only did after the attack, was to instruct some of the JED’s staff present in the court to call the Police. Our learned sister and Prosecuting State Counsel attached to CMC 11 Gombe, Remalia Solomon, who was also within the court premises called the attention of the Branch Chairman on the fracas, and luckily, he was also close to the court premises at that point in time. The Chairman further stated that:

‘On reaching there, I found out that our Police O/C Legal, Umeadi Thomas, instantly instructed that the matter be referred to him at his office instead of taking it to Tumfure Police Division, as intended by the Police Officer present in the court. I myself took the wounded counsel, John Yuwa, to Specialist Hospital Gombe for treatment where he was scanned, diagnosed and treated with stitches on the inside and outer parts of his mouth, before he was given a medical prescription and discharged. The Bar paid the sum of Eight Thousand Naira, for the hospital medical bills.’

The Chairman appreciated the presence of some of its members, Rabiu Ayuba, Mrs KK Jumo, Raphael Obotidem, and one NYSC Member, Mr Muhammad, at the hospital. P thanking them for their support.

The Chairman strongly condemned the incident on behalf of the Branch, and also highly appreciated the timely intervention of the O/C Legal for not only referring the case to his office instead of Tumfure Police Division, and by extension, allowing the Jewel Bar to try to settle the matter amicably the interest of peace, and the unity of the Bar.

