Jameson Connect Event Returns

Ugo Aliogo

It’s going to be nothing but pure vibes at this year’s Jameson Connects which returns on Independence Day (as always). According to a statement, the Jameson Irish Whiskey’s brand experience has become one of the most anticipated events in the country.

The statement said the event brings together whiskey lovers who connect over smooth Jameson, alternative fashion, gourmet junk food, alternative music, fun, and alternative lifestyles –all part of the brand’s passion for fostering unique connections and creating authentic shared moments.

Get set for a Jameson Connects experience like no other as we celebrate the independent spirit! Don’t wait to be told about how much you missed when you can click this link to buy a ticket to attend. Tickets cost N4,000 each.

According to the statement, “The event said there would be delicious cocktails with a Naija twist – from the crowd favourite – Jameson Palm-wine Twist, to the spicy Jameson Zobo sour. This day party will include familiar games, hair and beard grooming, fashion pop-up, branded gifts, amazing street food, and a memorable alternative music experience.

“Through Jameson Connects, Jameson has continued to show its commitment to celebrating the culture and heritage of Nigeria, as well as the uniqueness and individuality of the Nigerian people; the 2021 edition will be no exception. This year, the brand is celebrating this monumental day with a campaign tagged Celebrating the Freedom To Be You – which focuses on the independent spirit, appreciates what makes every young Nigerian truly stand out.

Enjoy Jameson responsibly.”

