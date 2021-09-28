Gunmen Attack APC Members, Kill One, Injure Others in Anambra

David-Chyddy Elek

Gunmen on Sunday reportedly attacked some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing one of its members.

THISDAY gathered that the party members were holding a meeting of Uruagu Ward 3, in preparation to the forthcoming governorship election, when the men struck, disrupted the meeting with a hail of gunshots, leading to the death of one Somadina Oforma, a member of the party in the ward.

It was also gathered that several other members of the party who were in the meeting sustained varying degrees of injury as a result of the attack.

The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, saying it happened at about 7pm on Sunday.

Ikenga said: “Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command CP Tony Olofu has ordered investigation into a shooting incident at Uruagu Community, Nnewi on 26/09/2021.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the attackers at about 7pm on 26/09/2021, along Uruagu Community started shooting sporadically. Two persons sustained gun shot injuries were taken to hospital. One of the victims who was later identified as mr Somuadina Oforma was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty while the other is receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the candidate of the APC in the forthcoming election, Senator Andy Uba has stated that the attack was politically motivated, while also calling on the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano to quickly rise and stop the spate of killing in the state.

Uba, in a press release by his campaign organization, which was signed by director of media, Hon Victor Ogene stated that it is not the first time its party members would be attacked.

The release read: “The late Oforma was, without any provocation, shot dead inside the APC office at Uruagu Ward 3, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state, while holding a meeting with other party faithful, many of whom sustained varying degrees of injury.

“Uba has,however, promised to immortalise the deceased, and also reach out to the injured.

“We recall that, on July 31, 2021 at Oba, Idemili South LGA, unknown gunmen, operating in similar fashion, accosted and killed Mr. Cosmas Eze, our party’s acting Assistant Secretary for the local government area, and dispossessed him of the APC branded Sienna vehicle he was driving. The late Mr. Eze hailed from Akwu Ukwu in the same council area.

“The seemingly targeted attack on the APC was to go a notch higher, when on Saturday, September 10, 2021 the traditional ruler of Mkpunando in Anambra East LGA, Igwe Alex Edozieuno, and his driver, Chukwuemeka, were waylaid and killed.

“It is instructive to note that the late Igwe Edozieuno had one month before his brutal death joined the APC, after being deposed by the Obiano administration.

“Whilst not imputing any direct motive to these attacks, we are however constrained to observe that our party, the APC, has borne the brunt of majority of them, leaving us to wonder when political contest in Anambra State degenerated to the point of opposition party members living in fear.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Obiano, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, and other law enforcement agencies, including the police, the Department of State Security, DSS and the Civil Defense Corps, to urgently take steps to halt the growing reign of terror in our state.”

