Fulfil Your Promise, Ijaw Youth Author Pleads with Osinbajo

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A 32-year-old Ijaw youth writer and author, Mr. Mechach Bebenimibo, has appealed to Vice President(VP) Yemi Osinbajo to fulfill his promise to empower him with the publications of his unpublished books.

He said that the VP, during his visit to Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State in 2017, to douse brewing tension in the Niger Delta region, promised to assist him with the publications of his unpublished scripts.

Narrating his ordeal to Newsmen in Warri yesterday, Bebenimibo said five years after the promise, he was yet to hear from the VP Office while his scripts remain unpublished.

The author said, though he received a letter from the Presidency in 2018, he followed up with instructions contained, but nothing came out of his efforts.

Bebenimibo, who has written and published over three books with some titled: Disappointment To Appointment, Self Discovery In Nation Building and Battles Of Life, said further: “On the 16th of January 2017, I met with the VP during the his peace keeping and fact-finding visit to the Niger Delta Region, particularly at Kurutie Community, the temporary site of the Nigerian Maritime University in Gbaramatu Kingdom, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“I approached the VP and expressed my passion and desires to him. And how I needed the support or empowerment of the VP in the actualisation of my dreams of remodelling and reorienting the minds of Nigerians, particularly the youths.

“I told His Excellency about my written books and how I desire to impact lives positively with my talent as a motivational writer. After expressing myself and my vision to the VP responded by appreciating my passion and desire and as such, promised to empower me, in order to bring to light my burning desire, in remodelling and reorienting the minds of the Nigerian youths and other Nigerians in extension, with books,” he said.

Bebenimibo expressed disappointment that five years after the promise, he was yet to hear from the VP and urged him to fulfill his promise to enable him go into mass production of his written and unpublished books.

“I am appealing to the VP, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to as a father, please fulfill his promise of assistance to enable me realise my passion and desire to use books to impact on fellow youths in Niger Delta, Nigeria and the world as a whole,” he pleaded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

