FG Advises States to Domesticate National Policy on Volunteerism

From George Okoh

The federal government has advised states to domesticate the policy on volunteerism in order to syncronize its operation in the country.

This call was made by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs office in OSGF, Andrew Adejo, yesterday in Makurdi at a two-day advocacy campaign/sensitisation programme on Volunteerism and National policy on inclusive volunteerism(NAPIV) for North Central Geo-Political Zone of the federation.

He said that the federal government approved a comprehensive national policy on inclusive volunteerism and its action plan for implementation.

Adejo represented by the Director of Public Affairs Department, Mrs. Veronica Agugu, stressed the need for stakeholders to show concerted effort in rebuilding the culture volunteerism in the society, adding that the federal government would build synergy between the Nigerian National Volunteer Service (NNVS) headquarters and the state NNVS offices to enable them play expected roles in the nation’s development.

Earlier, the acting Director of NNVS department, Mr. Emmanuel Ekwugha, explained that volunteerism had been identified as a veritable tool for national development as it benefits both society at large and the individual volunteer in particular by strengthening trust and purposefully creating opportunities for participation.

On her part, the National Coordinator of United Nations Volunteer Programme, Nigeria (UNVP), Veronica Obievbu, disclosed that there were over 8500 volunteers in the world and 100 young people in Nigeria working with UN volunteer organisation.

The UNVP country director, said that volunteerism was being taken to another level even as it’s been made attractive for more people participation, adding, “we should become intentional and ensure that the policy is implemented with the right people. We are here to strengthen volunteer structure in the country.”

While welcoming the delegate to the workshop, the Benue State government expressed readiness to domesticate the federal government’s policy on volunteerism for the betterment of national development.

State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Comrade Ojema Ojotu, who represented the Secretary to the Benue State Government at the two-day workshop, said that the need for volunteerism could not be over-emphasised as there are lots to be done with available resources which are grossly inadequate.

“So for us to have a beautiful society, a crisis-free society, a happy society, there is need for a lot of volunteerism. The society is in dire need for volunteers. We need a society where everybody will go out of their way to render service volunteerism. That’s the essence of human existence.

“Benue State government will key into the programme and in no distance time, we will appoint state coordinator with supporting staff to domesticate the programme. We will ensure the programme goes to the local level so that every Benue indigene key into the concept,” he said.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

