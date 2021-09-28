Fatal Accident Claims 13 in Rivers

By Blessing Ibunge

No fewer than 13 persons were reportedly killed in a fatal accident that happened at Akpoku- Udufor Community of Etche Local Government Council of Rivers State.

THISDAY gathered that the accident, which involved a Coastal bus and a truck, claimed the lives on Sunday. It was learnt that the bus fully loaded with passengers collided with truck.

It was further learned that occupants of the Coastal bus were natives of Afara community in Etche ethnic nationality and were traveling to a community in the neighbouring Imo State for the traditional marriage of one of their sons.

An eyewitness at the scene of the accident said it occurred less than 30 minutes after bus took off.

The eyewitness, who gave his name as Chibuike, said the Coastal bus and the trailer involved in the accident collided face-to-face.

Chibuike blamed the accident on over speeding, adding that when both vehicles collided the Coastal bus somersaulted several times into the bush.

He explained that the younger brother to the groom for the wedding in Imo State, and his wife were among the casualties of the accident.

Chibuike also revealed that 11 people died on the spot, adding that about two others died while on the way to the hospital.

He feared that more of the victims may not survive in the hospital, noting that they have life-threatening injuries.

However, a source in the local government authority, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the LG authority was alerted when the incident happened.

The source said the local government Chairman, Mr. Obinna Anyanwu, visited the scene of the incident ad assisted in conveying the victims to the mortuary and hospital.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

