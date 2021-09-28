Afrobasket: Buhari to Host Victorious D’Tigress

Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari will organise a state reception at a later date for the impressive national senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, in recognition of their record matching triumph at the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship held in Yaounde, Cameroon at the weekend.

Minister of Youth and Sport, Mr Sunday Dare, made the disclosure yesterday at a reception, he jointly held with the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijani in Abuja for the team and their officials.

D’Tigress beat Mali 70-59 on Sunday to emerge African champions for the third consecutive time to affirm their position as the continent’s queens of basketball.

Dare said President Buhari will soon receive the players and the trophy at the State House in appreciation of the gallantry displayed at the continental championship.

He described their feat as a befitting 61st Independence Anniversary gift to the country while also congratulating the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) family under the leadership of Ahmadu Musa Kida.

“This trophy is not just for the female basketball players, but also stands as an epitome for every Nigerian athlete who steps out in our colours to represent the country. It shows the way forward and that as we make greater investment and commitment in sport development and our athletes, this country is set to win more laurels,” Dare said.

He thanked D’Tigress for putting the country on the basketball global map while stressing that the country is now following a new trajectory that will make it a force to reckon with in world basketball.

On her part, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijani lauded the team for winning the title three times in a row, saying the victory over Mali was not by a stroke of luck but a deserved win.

Two members of the team, Nkem Arakaiwe and Murjanatu Musa were at the reception held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja for the ceremony.

D’Tigress returned to Nigeria early Monday morning aboard an ASky flight from Yaounde.

Only three members of the team however returned with the coveted trophy while the others travelled back to their clubs and schools in Europe and America.

Musa and Akaraiwe who were at the reception in Abuja returned with one of the team’s assistant coaches, Samson Sotuminu.

Sotuminu is the coach of Air Warriors, the current champions of the Zenith Bank Women’s League.

They were led back by the NBBF Vice President Babs Ogunade and Col Sam Ahmedu (retd) of the NBBF and FIBA Africa.

D’Tigress Captain Adaora Elonu explained why the rest of the team couldn’t return to Nigeria.

“The timing is very challenging; it was not the best time of the season for many of us and that’s why some of our players couldn’t be in camp.

“It is the start of season for clubs and schools,” she said as waited for her flight back to Russia.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

