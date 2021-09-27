Swirge SM Excites Users

A new Social Media (SM) platform, Swirge, is set to lead the pace in social and financial interactions with promises to be a one-stop shop for all social and financial activities.

Swirge is a decentralised social media, marketplace and payment platform. The platform boasts of a comprehensive marketplace as well as a robust financial system all built on blockchain technology.

In a recent statement by the company’s communication team, the revealed that the platform aims at putting more power and control into the hands of its users when it comes to networking as well as cryptocurrency-related decisions.

“No doubt, if you are a fan of making money while socializing and maintaining complete privacy in the process, then the Swirge platform is meant for you.”

Revealing some of its features, the company said, “First up on the list of features on the Swirge platform is its top-notch security measures. In a world where online platforms are constantly under the threat of cyber-attacks, it’s heartwarming to note that the Swirge platform boasts of a resolute security measure.”

The company also said the platform was user friendly as users can get paid while also socialising.

“Swirge has included the receipt of push updates on the user home page. This means users get notified of new Swerves (posts) from friends and their friends. With this, users remain updated about events around them and maintain connections with friends without losing any moment.

“Swirge social media provides users with a proprietary news feed of abridged posts with headlines linking to the full post. This serves as a preview to the content of the post giving users control over what they choose to see.

“The Swirge platform also allows its users to pin select swerves of their choice to the top of the comment section. This becomes handy if you are replying to a popular opinion or question. This feature is similar to the pin feature on Twitter or YouTube.

“The Swirge platform is built on a super friendly easy to use interface. New users need little or no learning curve time to fully utilize the potential of the platform. For easy interaction, it provides users with the Explore feature.

“This feature which operates at the Swirge Social network uses embedded algorithms to rank, sort and display trending hashtags and events that are personalized to suit individual users.

“To further sweeten the deal, Swirge incentivized the use of its platform. So essentially when a user creates swerves, or interact with other people’s swerves, you get rewarded with tokens.”

Speaking more about socializing and keeping tabs on token prices at the same time, the statement said users are regaled with live price updates from the comfort of their Swirge account.

“Swirge runs integration within its algorithm to serve up market exchange prices and rates for the top tokens available in the crypto market. This helps users in making real-time decisions when it comes to making crypto purchases or sales.

“To keep this feature simple, Swirge allows its users to toggle between “on/off” the displayed live crypto carousel from the settings section.”

The statement also revealed that the platform equally provides users with a cryptocurrency wallet, Swirge Stories which are displayed at the top left corner of the screen with images in a coloured circle, Dark mode feature, Swirge Chats, etc.

“When it comes to a platform that allows you to socialize, while making money from its use, your options are far and in between.

“To that end, the Swirge platform is one wrapped in many regalia that can help Nigerians navigate a host of daily activities all from their smartphone. The platform keeps gaining traction and jumping on the train now would prove beneficial to just about anyone.

“Swirge takes into consideration, privacy, security, business as well as funtime to deliver a wonderful experience for its users. To sign up, go to, m.swirge.com,” it read

