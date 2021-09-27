Rite Foods Intensify Awareness on Proper Waste Disposal

Gilbert Ekugbe

As part of its commitment to intensifying awareness on proper waste disposal and curbing environment pollution, Rite Foods Limited, has joined other organisations across the globe to sanitise the environment by ridding the communities of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, plastics and solid waste.

Besides, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) had stated that of the $75 billion in estimated annual environmental damage are caused by poor disposal of plastics.

Marking this year’s World Clean-up day, Rite Foods Limited partnered Lasgidi Recyclers, a Lagos based plastic waste collection company, in ridding Iru community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, as part of efforts at curbing environment pollution.

The clean-up exercise, which was focused on the drainages and the environment in Iru Community, housing the popular Oniru Royal Palace and Estate, was held on September 18, 2021, on this year’s World Clean-up Day.

The initiative was embarked upon by staff members of the leading food and beverage company and the recycling company, as well as volunteers in the community who picked up and removed waste from the environment, thereby making it healthier for habitation.

The Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, posits that his company is committed to a clean environment especially a plastic waste-free environment. He added that environmental protection is an intentional project for Rite Foods Limited. “It is important we all join hands to make these vulnerable communities especially in Lagos clean,” he asserted.

On the partnership, the Co-Founder of Lasgidi Recyclers, Mrs. Idu Okeahialam, said it is an opportunity to advance her course on waste collection and recycling in the pursuit of a waste-free state.

Okeahialam also affirmed that by this laudable support from the market leader in the carbonated soft drink segment, with the 12 Bigi variants, Fearless energy drink, and sausages, she would now encourage her staff, friends, and loved ones to always buy Rite Foods’ products.

In his remark, His Royal Majesty, Abdul Wasiu Omogbolahan Abisogun 11, the Oniru of Iruland, who was represented by the Councilor of Iru ward, Honourable Joel Adesola, expressed his satisfaction with the exercise and commended Rite Foods and its partner for keeping to their vision of making Lagos cleaner, especially with plastics collection which can be recycled for other valuable purposes.

“Rite Foods has taken its clean-up programme to an admirable height, and l hope the community will practice what has been learnt on proper waste disposal,” he stated.

While eulogising both organisations, the Coordinator, Iru Community Clean-up Exercise, Anishere Olasumbo Kafilat, whose members also participated, affirmed, “It is a good thing, and that is why we have lent our support to it, and l applaud the efforts of Rite Foods and Lasgidi Recyclers for the positive steps taken in making the World Clean-up Day memorable

