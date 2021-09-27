Police Decry Banks’ Frequent Closure over Alleged Robbery Threats

James Sowole in Akure

The Ogun State Police Command at the weekend decried banks and financial institutions over what it described as unwarranted closure of institutions in Ijebu Ode and its environs over an alleged robbery threat.

The command described the banks’ frequent actions in the area, as unprofessional despite continuous assurance of their safety, by the police and other security agencies.

The police concern, was expressed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ogun State Command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The PPRO said: “The banks’ recent action can only be described as treacherous and mischievous, because they are not the only bankers we have in the state and the country in general, yet they are the ones complaining of robbery threat every now and then.

“The command has noticed that once they are bent on this mischief, they closed their minds and eyes to other security arrangements the police in conjunction with other security agencies have on ground to protect them. They claimed armed robbers wrote to inform them that they are coming to attack them, but they will not make the purported letter available to the police for investigation and possible apprehension of those behind it.

“It is bad that from time to time they cry wolves, carelessly and recklessly; and in none of these numerous occasions has any robbery taken place.

“The command want to believe that some of them actually want their banks to be robbed, hence these strange set of bankers expose the banks in the area to security threats by making public real and imaginary security lapses to the general public including armed robbers rather than quietly discussing them with security agencies and government.

“The command therefore wishes to warn that the bankers will surely be the first set of suspects if anything unusual in the form of bank robbery (God forbid) happens in the area, at least for them to disclose their ceaseless sources of information.”

The PPRO said the commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Ajogun, has directed a full scale investigation into their present claim of receiving a letter from armed robbers that they are coming to attack their banks.

“On our own part, we are doing everything within the ambit of the law to guarantee the safety of life and property of good people of Ogun state, the banks and other financial institutions inclusive. It is therefore not in the interest of the state, for anybody to raise false alarm,” the statement said.

