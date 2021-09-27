Odebiyi Sympathises With Victims of School Building Collapse

By Deji Elumoye

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, has commiserated with the families of the students affected by the building collapse at Nazareth High school, Imeko Afon, Ogun state.

The tragic incident which occurred last weekend claimed the live of Miss Muinat Ilebiyi, whilst two other students sustained serious injury.

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, in a statement on Monday, described the incident as heartbreaking tragedy, and urged the state government to investigate its cause so as to avoid any future occurrence.

Odebiyi mournfully shared in the pains of families of the affected victims of the unfortunate accident.

He also prayed that God will comfort, and grant the Ilebiyi family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss of the brilliant student and soothe the pains of those injured and affected by the sad incident.

