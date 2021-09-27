Nude Photos: AGF Takes over Prosecution of Ohakim

By Alex Enumah

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday gave the go-ahead to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice to assume the prosecution of former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, over alleged threat to expose nude photographs of one Mrs. Chinyere Amuchienwa.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the go-ahead to the AGF while ruling in his application to take over the matter.

The AGF’s action was predicated on the move by the Nigeria Police Force to withdraw the suit against the former governor on grounds that it was misled.

The police had after several failed attempts to arraign Okahim and Chinedu Okpareke filed a notice of withdrawal of the matter in March this year same day that the AGF informed the court that it had taken over prosecution of Ohakim.

According to the charge number, FHC/ABJ/CS/287/2020, Ohakim and Okpareke were alleged to have threatened to release a nude photograph of Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.

Specifically, Ohakim and Okpareke were dragged to the court by the police over allegations of threat to life and harassment of Amuchienwa whose relationship with the former governor is said to have gone sour.

Delivering ruling in the AGF’s application, the judge held that there was no doubt that the AGF has unfettered power to prosecute.

According to Justice Taiwo, where issues have been joined in a criminal matter, notice of discontinuance is brought by way of motion on notice, the court cannot give effect to the notice of discontinuance filed by the police particularly as the AGF had asked to take over the matter.

The trial court judge maintained that the police move to discontinue the criminal matter lacked merit.

In view of the ruling, the court then fixed October 21, for the arraignment of the former governor as well as commencement of trial.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

