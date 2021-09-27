NIGERIANS IN EUROPEAN LEAGUES

Moses Simon’s Goal Not Enough for Nantes

Moses Simon scored a goal as Nantes lost their French Ligue 1 clash at Reims 3-1 yesterday. His goal was not enough to make their share the spoil with the hosts.

The Super Eagles winger who made his seventh appearance for Nantes brought back parity the visitors in the 62nd minutes after Thomas Foket had given Reims the lead in the 51st minutes.

That hope of a share of the points at stake however faded when Hugo Ekitike extended Reims lead to 2-1 in the 72nd minutes before grabbing his brace in the 78th minutes with a simple finish.

The victory ensure the host pick the three points and move 10th on the table on 10 points while Nantes sit ninth on the log. Simon played all 90 minutes and has made five assists.

Joel Obi and Simy Fall in Sassuolo

Nigerian internationals Simy Nwankwo and Joel Obi, were introduced as subs in the 64th minute in the Salernitana versus Sassuolo clash in the Italian Serie A yesterday but that could not stop Salernitana from dropping points.

The lone goal scored by Domenico Berardi in the 54th minute was all the hosts Sassuolo needed to clinch all three points and move up to 12th spot on the Italian topflight log.

Salernitana stay rooted at the bottom on just one miserable point from six games so far this season.

Horrible Day for Okoye in Dutch Eredivisie

In the Dutch Eredivisie yesterday, Maduka Okoye had a terrible day in the office as Sparta Rotterdam were hammered 4-0 at home to Cambuur.

Okoye has now conceded in all of Sparta Rotterdam’s seven games played so far this season.

The Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper has now conceded 14 goals in the early stages of the current campaign.

Sunday’s humiliating defeat to Cambuur means Sparta Rotterdam are winless in their last three games (two draws, one loss)

The defeat leaves Sparta in 13th position on six points in the 18-team league table.

