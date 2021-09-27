Buhari Congratulates Segun Awolowo at 58

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Olusegun Awolowo Jr., as he marks his 58th birthday anniversary on September 27, 2021.

The President in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family and friends to celebrate with the lawyer and administrator, whose contributions to nation building remain indelible.

President Buhari noted Awolowo’s willingness to work in public service over many years, serving four presidents in different capacities, and now leading the policy of “zero-oil’’, which seeks to stimulate potentials for export in some key areas of the economy that will generate foreign exchange.

The President congratulated the Executive Director, who was elected President of National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) from ECOWAS member States, due to his diligence and commitment to encouraging inward–outward linkage for the Nigerian and African economy.

President Buhari prayed for the good health and strength of the scion of Chief Obafemi Awolowo family to keep serving the nation he loves so much.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

