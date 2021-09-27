Akeredolu, Dikio, Alaibe Advise Ex-agitators to Embrace Peace

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe and the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, have called on ex-agitators to emulate the disposition of High Chief Biobopere aka Shoot-at-Sight on peace and entrepreneurship.

They spoke at the weekend when Ajube was conferred with the highest chieftaincy title in Arogbo Ijaw Ibe, Beleukoriwei (Pathfinder) by the paramount ruler of the kingdom, Pere Zaccheaus Doubara Ebgunu in Arogbo, Ondo State.

Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Ajube as a proud son of Ondo State, who had made tremendous impact in the lives of his people.

He said the honour was a testament to all he had been doing for his people and urged him not to relent but extend similar gestures to other parts of the state.

“We are gathered here to celebrate a man who through self-development and engagement is where he is today. We are proud of him as a true son of Ondo State. All he thinks about is development, peace and empowerment which is a good thing”, he said.

In his remarks, Dikio praised Ajube for leading the charge for a peaceful and prosperous Niger Delta, noting that he is the face of what can happen in the region.

According to Dikio, with the likes of Ajube, who had undertaken the task of having 400 ex-agitators trained in his Bradama facility under the PAP’s Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) model, the dream of moving the Niger Delta from incessant protest to peace and development is achievable.

Dikio said: “We are here to tell this community and indeed the world what Ajube means to us. He is very special and we’re excited that he bought into our vision in PAP which is tailored to change the narrative in the region.

“He took the lead of our Train, Employ and Mentor initiative and has pledged to have 400 of our people trained in his facility. He is the face of what can happen in the region and there is no doubt that with people like him, the Niger Delta can truly be the place to live and do business”, Dikio added.

On his part, Alaibe, who was the chairman of the occasion said Ajube during the height of militancy in the Niger Delta was grossly misunderstood by the federal government but as head of the Amnesty Programme he stood firmly by his side, to explain that he meant well.

He said: “This honour is well deserved. The story and struggle of the emancipation and dealing with the issues in the Niger Delta will not be complete without the mention of Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube. The story is deep for some of us.

“So, I’m proud that we’re gathered here to celebrate peace, excellence, leadership, strive for sustainable development, honest, and sincere man that loves his God. I know him when he had nothing. He is a man that has the interest of his people in his heart,” he said.

Also speaking, the paramount ruler of Arogbo Ijaw Ibe, Pere Zaccheaus Doubara Ebgunu, said it was not a mistake that Ajube was honoured with the highest title, noting that the kingdom has been blessed by him and decided to display that by conferring the prestigious title on him.

