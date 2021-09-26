Society Watch With ADEBAYO ADEOYE

Oil Top Player, Abayomi Awobokun, Celebrates at 43



Abayomi Awobokun, CEO, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited, has succeeded in etching his name in the minds of active players in the oil and gas sector in the country. Call it luck or grace, his story is one that many would find very interesting anytime.

Even now, many talk about him in glowing terms, especially because of his expansion drive, since he ventured into the oil and gas business. He is being celebrated by all because he has been able to grow the company, despite the retail arm of the value chain being almost saturated when he started Enyo. Since he ventured into the business, his strategies, which have given him fame, have endeared him to a lot of people in the sector.

Last Monday, the debonair oil top player clocked 43, and he was joined in the celebration by family members, friends and associates, who took turns to eulogise him.

Awobokun, who holds a Master’s degree in International Business from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, is a 2016 recipient of the Young Global Leader award from the World Economic Forum (WEF). He was also nominated by the Choiseul Institute in Paris as one of the top 100 under 40 business leaders in Africa. Until he started Enyo, he had been the Chief Operating Officer of Oando Plc and later the company’s Chief Executive Officer of the downstream business in Nigeria, West Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Music Star, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal’s New Found Love



Wealthy music star, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, otherwise known as K1 de Ultimate, has made a fortune and is living large. His home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, famously called Ule Omo Ojusagbola, is a palatial mansion, with all the luxury appurtenances.

He can afford a lifestyle filled with luxury watches, expensive cars and luxury designers; and he hangs out with the rich and the famous. The super rich musician, who is known to ‘acquire’ wives the way one acquires shirts, has done it again!

The Fuji star has recently introduced his new ‘catch’ to his family, including his aged mother who has also given them her blessings, friends as well as trusted allies.

The new lady, who has succeeded in stealing the Mayegun’s heart, is Emmanuella Oladunjoye Morounropo, a beautiful society lady and businesswoman.

Fondly called Ella by her friends and admirers, the beautiful lady is the Chief Executive Officer, Party Dreams Limited, a thriving company that supplies gifts, party packs and clothes for kids. The musician is reported to have met Ella’s family, and expressed his intention to marry her. A source revealed that since his request was granted, he has commenced preparations for the final steps to his marital journey with his love interest.

Ella’s love has radiated K1’s heart that his day is not complete without showering her with adulation and panegyrics on his social media handles. It was gathered that K1 met and fell in love with Ella over three years ago.

Another source revealed that the lady who holds the title of Otun Iyalode of Igbehin in Abeokuta, Ogun, had, in the past, dated a renowned monarch in the South-west.

According to the source, she was so much in love with the monarch that she did everything humanly possible to replace his former wife when they got separated.

]“She practically abandoned her home in Lagos and relocated to stay with the monarch for more than one year, but she was jilted, making her heartbroken,” the source added.

NNPC Top Shot, Inuwa Waya, Ready to Live His Dream



In one of his deathless quotes, Brazilian lyricist and novelist, Paulo Coelho, said: “Never allow waiting to become a habit. Live your dreams and take risks. Life is happening now.”

It seems Inuwa Waya, General Manager, Shipping, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has imbibed the sense in this witty saying, as he is said to have resigned his appointment from the corporation last week. The resignation, it was gathered, takes effect from December 2021.

Though he has not yet disclosed his next move, a source claimed that his name had been reverberating in the political setting of his state. He is said to be eyeing the number one job in Kano state after Governor Ganduje has completed his constitutional second term in office in 2023.

A source said: “The 58-year-old man has worked underground for his age-long ambition, which he has kept to his chest. But it’s time for him to let the cat out of the bag.”

He began his public service career with the Kano State Ministry of Justice as State Counsel in 1989. On August 26, 1991, he left the Kano State government to join the Legal Unit of the NNPC. In his over 30 years of service to the NNPC, he served in various departments, where he worked in different capacities. Apart from serving as the Legal Officer in charge of Litigation, Property, Research and Corporate Law in the corporation, he was also appointed the Technical Assistant to the Group General Manager, Legal Division, between 1998 and 1999.

In 1999, he was posted to Hyson Nigeria Limited, a joint venture between NNPC and Vitol S.A., as the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser. Between 2009 and 2011, he served as the acting Executive Director, Services for the company before being redeployed to serve as the Senior Technical Assistant to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC between 2011 and 2014. He was appointed General Manager of the Tenders, Contract Administration and Petroleum Upstream Department of the NNPC, and later acting Corporation Secretary/Legal Adviser.

When he was appointed the Managing Director of NNPC Trading in 2016, he successfully spearheaded the reform, transformation and consolidation into one entity the NNPC multiple joint venture trading companies, comprising at that time, all the NNPC Crude Oil Trading Companies, (Napoil Limited, Carlson Bermuda Limited, Duke Oil Panama and its service companies in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and United Arab Emirate (UAE), Hyson Nigeria Limited and Nigermed. For his ingenuity, he was in 2020 appointed the Group General Manager, NNPC Shipping Division, a position he occupied till his voluntary retirement.

Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Goes Underground?



Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar is regarded as one of the biggest and most powerful men in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The Kogi State-born billionaire came into the public glare when he claimed ownership of an imposing edifice that sits majestically on Gana Street, adjacent Transcorp-Hilton Hotel in Maitama District of Abuja. Prior to that, the ownership of the building had been shrouded in mystery, leading to rumours swirling around the capital city.

Aside from this, he has reportedly made good fortunes in the property business and building technology. Abubakar’s business empire includes oil and gas, real estate, telecommunications and many others.

However, since he had a little brush with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in 2016 over an alleged non-performing debt, he has since gone underground, thereby making tongues wag over his disappearance from the public.

Real Estate Giant, Becky Olubukola Rules Her World



In the real estate and property world, the name Bstan Homes is fast becoming a company to beat. The company is one of the major real estate companies in the country that would compete favourably with many of its counterparts across the continent of Africa. Driving this rapidly growing outfit is beautiful, intelligent and industrious Dr.

Becky Olubukola, who has brought some finesse to the business of estate acquisition.

The Abuja-based property developer is highly rated and she has been one of the biggest property developers in Abuja for many years where she has built a strong reputation for herself.

Her company Bstan Homes is one of the biggest real estate companies in Abuja and its environs with more than five estates in Abuja and those estates are strategically situated to cater for the needs of people in those areas. Some of its estates include Beverly Hills Estate, Emerald Estate, Aris City Estate, Casablanca Estate, Primerose Estate, BCC Estate, Primeville Estate, Rosepearl Estate, Harmony Estate, Rosehill Estate, Rosepearl Estate, and Pinnacle Estate.

As gathered, the woman came into the business to solve the myriad problems of housing confronting many in the country. This, we gathered, she is gradually resolving.

Olubukola who is also the Erelu Atunluse of Erinmoland in Osun State has also spread her tentacles to Lagos where she is currently making her impact felt. She leads a reputable construction and real estate organisation, which has completed more than 25,000 housing units in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt over the last 12 years in business. She recently began 10,000 units of affordable homes across five states in the South-west.

Olubukola is a graduate of Civil Engineering from the University of Benin she has an MBA in Estate Management and Construction from Curtis University Australia and recently bagged a PhD in Housing and Estate Management at European-American University (EAU) Dominica USA. She has been a major advocate of the MDG goal for housing deficit in Africa with her focus on affordable homes across Nigeria. This has earned her a seat at the table as a member of the Presidential Committee on Housing Sector and Construction Abuja.

Olubukola is a certified member of COREN, a chartered fellow member of Project Management Institute (PMI), Quality Assurance & Quality Control QA/QC, a member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), with numerous awards recognising her longtime support of the real estate industry and service to humanity. She bagged Pan-African Distinguished Achievers Award in 2018; Northern Youth Council Award, Outstanding Professional Women in the Built Environment 2018; Ambassador for Girl-Child Education in Africa; Icon of Peace of The Year (African Youth For Peace Assembly); Icon of Professional Excellence/Impact in Real Estate Sector & Amazon of Economic Prosperity in Nigeria among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

