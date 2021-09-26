Seven-star Falconets Hammer CAR 7-0

FIFA U20 World CUP

Two-time runners-up of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s Falconets fired from all cylinders as they hit the U20 girls of Central African Republic 7-0 in their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Africa first round, first leg encounter in Douala yesterday.

The Falconets made things abundantly clear from the second minute of the match played at one of the stadia designated for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations – Stade Japoma de Douala – when Mercy Idoko finished brilliantly to put Nigeria ahead.

Three minutes later, Idoko made good from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 as the Falconets stepped on the pedal, and in the 34th minute, winger Esther Onyenezide made it 3-0 as superiority told against the Central African Republic girls in the Douala sun.

The return leg has now been scheduled for Wednesday, 6th October at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

