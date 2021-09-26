SEC Beats CBN to Emerge All Financial Institutions Champions

Bassey Inyangin Calabar

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Football Club has emerged the winners of the 2021 edition of the All Financial Institutions Football Competition which ended in Calabar on Saturday.

In the final match played at the UJ. Esuene Sports Stadium, the SEC FC defeated CBN FC 4-2 by penalty shootout after an entertaining match that ended goalless at full time.

The CBN FC was the defending champions

Before the final match, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) FC, beat Babayoro FC 2-0 to win the Third placed match.

Both goals were scored by FIRS prolific striker, Ikeagwu ThankGod in the 78th, and 92nd minutes respectively.

Delivering his address as part of events to mark the end of this year’s competition, the Governor of Central Bank, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele said this was the 34th edition since the competition sponsored by the apex bank and organised in collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was inaugurated in 1979.

The CBN Governor who was represented by the CBN’s Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Samuel Okogbue, said the annual competition aside from creating the necessary avenue for social interaction among financial institutions and regulators also facilitates the promotion of harmony in the nation’s financial system.

Okogbue said that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the CBN, the bank remains committed to making positive contributions towards the promotion, and development of football and other sporting competitions such as golf and tennis.

He said the CBN will continue the sponsorship of the annual competition.

The CBN boss announced that the champions of this year’s competition will receive N2 million, while the 1st runners-up, and the 3rd place teams will receive N1.5million, and N1 million, respectively.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

