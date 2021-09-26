NIS CG Orders Clearance of Backlog of Passport Applications in Ikoyi

The Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Setvice (NIS), Mr. Idris Jere, has ordered its Special Task Force Team to clear backlog of passport applications in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Jere directed the taskforce to proceed to the Ikoyi Passport Office to ensure all existing backlog of passport applications were cleared within one week.

The spokesperson for the service, Mr. Amos Okpu, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, noting that the team had arrived Ikoyi and had began the clearance exercise.

It would be recalled that upon assumption in office, the acting C-G had promised to deepen the passport issuance reform efforts to ensure seamless passport issuance processes across the issuing centres.

The acting C-G, however, assured applicants who had been enrolled into the passport system in Ikoyi that the team had commenced issuance of notifications for collection to applicants whose passports were ready.

He assured Nigerians that some drastic changes would be made in the station to improve the quality of service delivery.

The NIS boss further appealed to prospective passport applicants to endeavour to visit the service’s website – immigration.gov.ng – to apply and make payments for the passport categories of their choice.

“This move is to avoid patronising anybody who will request applicants to make cash payments for passports,” he said.

