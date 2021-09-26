Mr Melody Hits the Stage Again with Voice of Olive

Fast-rising Nigerian musician, Chinedu Onyewuchi, also known as Mr Melody, makes a strong return with his first debut EP “Voice of Olive.

Voice of Olive, best described as a liquid sensation of his voice, the multi-talented singer, promises to bless music fans with this amazing piece of work. “This work reveals the dynamics of my sound.

“The EP means everything to me because it consists of my struggles and life experiences; It’s an expression of love and appreciation,” Mr Melody expressed.

Although this is his first album, Mr Melody, who hails from Imo State, is not new in the music industry. He has in the past hit songs such as ‘Coco butter’, featuring Davido and Phyno as well as a song he waxed with Flavor two years ago.

