Is ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Back?

From all indications, it seems the popular TV game show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ (WWTBAM) will be gracing our TV screens soon. A new trailer and press release from the BLK HUT media suggests that the TV game show which made Nigerians millionaires through a set of questions is coming back.

The show first aired on October 8, 2004, until June 25, 2017, when it was temporarily canned. The show boasted educating editions, formidable participants, and a deep wealth of knowledge. Aroma Ufodike emerged as the first winner of the show, carting away N10 million.

Although no official date has been announced, the organisers have however disclosed that the grand prize is N20 million.

“As a company, our desire is to continuously deliver creative, intelligent and professional content to the market for the people and partner brands,” said the CEO of BLK HUT media, Hakeem Condotti.

“In the production of a brand with WWTBAM stature, we are able to show our range and capacity to this effect. We are proud to be bringing international quality content right to our screens again in Nigeria, be it on TV, Digital, Cable, or Mobile. As part of the much-needed Covid relief that we all need as a nation, WWTBAM is back to entertain, educate and once again, have viewers on the edge of their seats and creating millionaires every week!!”.

The game show is based on the original British version, known as ‘Millionaire’.

