FOLAKE OKUNAIYA: Despite Unstable Economy, Nigerian Milliners are Doing Well

Women ENTERPRENEURS

Folake Oladipupo Okunaiya has a diploma in law and a Bachelor of Arts in English Language from the Olabisi Onabajo University, Ogun State. She has been the Creative Director of Belle Signature for 13 years, the Convener of Milliners Network Nigeria, and Founder, Milliners Association of Nigeria. In this interview with Oyinlola Sale, Okunaiya explains how millinery in Nigeria has grown to become globally recognised

The millinery sector in Nigeria has become globally recognised because of the bold step you took to create a platform that has grown beyond your imagination, now tell us what inspired you to create it?

As a milliner for 13 years, I have watched the industry grow over the years. I know we could achieve more as a tribe than working alone in our space and my passion for my craft and creativity inspired me to want to create an industry that could be exposed and brought to global recognition as I could see a lot of creative milliners doing awesome things that the world should know about.

Milliners, who are also hat designers, have become innovative, looking back at when you created Belle Signature. What has changed, in terms of the industry?

I can boldly say a lot has changed in our industry, starting from the millinery material, we’ve had a whole lot of new options in terms of materials to work with which have also expanded our range of beautiful creations. When I started, there was not much acceptance with young people doing the business but now, it’s different as we have young, vibrant, and innovative milliners in the industry.

Also, in the past, most people would rather buy imported hats and fascinators but now, there is a lot of acceptance of our creativity locally and internationally. We are paving the way. Now, we all know the world is a global village, and with the use of social platforms as a marketing tool Nigeria’s millinery is taking a new leap.

To be a hat designer, you must think relatively outside the box, how do you get that inspiration?

I get my inspiration mostly from the concept of events. Colours also inspire me to create beautiful pieces. The choice of materials to be used to create a piece also inspires me. I like to work in a space and this helps me to tap into my imagination and it guides me to create lovely pieces

The Hat Exhibition is just around the corner and based on your past experiences, it has been a success, so what should we expect to see at this year’s event?

This year’s Hat Exhibition promises to be bigger and better, we have invited dignitaries from all works of life including government officials/ministry who are related to our line of business. We expect representatives from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Bank of Industry, and commercial banks. We are also expecting participants from businesses and media houses. Other attendees include CEO of fashion houses and most importantly, millinery lovers

Looking at our tradition in Nigeria, the idea of wearing hats or fascinators is a western culture, how do you infuse the African style?

I would say wearing head wears is part of our culture as our women in most parts of Nigeria have their head wears as part of their dressings.

However, with a beautiful and creative display by Nigerian milliners, we have head wears designs in the local fabrics we have a beautiful turban, etc.

What did it take for you to establish Belle Signature?

I would say it took me, passion, hard work, consistency, understanding times and seasons in my business, and staying focus.

The economy is unstable and yet you import most of the materials you use for hat-making, how have you managed to survive over the years?

Nigerian milliners as we have established, are very innovative and creative and with what the economy is saying now, we have been working more with locally sourced materials. We are learning to improvise and get more creative, using available materials at our disposal and I must say this does not reduce the standard and quality of our work but rather it helps us to see and appreciate the available resources/materials around us.

This has helped us to look inward and appreciate our locally available materials and limit our dependence on the imported things.

As the Convener of Milliners Network Nigeria, what do you hope the platform will achieve in five years?

In five years, I’m hopeful that we can convince all millinery and fashion lovers to buy made in Nigeria millinery pieces.

I’m hopeful that milliners in Nigeria will be better appreciated in their craft and paid a premium for our craft. I’m hopeful that in five years, milliners in Nigeria will have global recognition and be exposed locally and internationally.

I’m hopeful that in five years, we would have more Nigerian milliners exhibit their works at international fairs.

In five years, I’m hopeful that the government will also recognise our industry and give supporting such as grants to our members.

Now, let’s look at your contemporaries in the industry, which hat designers are driving the industry together with you and are also placing the sector on a global map?

We have quite a several designers in the industry driving and placing the industry on a global map. We have milliners like Graces Hat with over 40 years in the industry, S.Mofenik, Ab Debonair, Molly Hats, Kiki Concept, and Bridals, etc.

It’s important to mention that every milliner under the umbrella of the Milliners Association of Nigeria is driving the vision of placing Nigeria millinery on the global map.

