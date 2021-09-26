CSOs Disown Planned Anti-CBN Protest, Pass Confidence Vote on Buhari’s Economic Agenda

By Udora Orizu

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has condemned the alleged plan by those it called miscreants to attack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a bid to make a call for the sack of Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, for failing to resign before September 23, 2021.

Coordinator of one of the CSOs, Abuja Grassroots Projects (AGP), Isa Abubakar, in a statement on Sunday, called the attention of security agencies, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force of the plan by the ‘miscreants’ and their sponsors to attack the CBN Headquarters and other government institutions after being allegedly paid to stage a protest.

The statement reads, “We will like to put on record that these impostors are not members of our group. They are only bent on using our NGO’s name for their selfish interest. Our investigation has shown that these people are professional blackmailers and who are always available to be paid and rented for nefarious activities.

“We are also, by this statement, disowning the planned protest scheduled for Monday. We urge security operatives to arrest Yusuf and his hired crowd who were paid to smear the President and the CBN governor’s efforts which are helping to stabilize the naira. We, as a group, pass a vote of confidence on Buhari and Emefiele result oriented efforts in growing our Nations Economy and state it clearly that we are proud of their efforts and condemn this ongoing efforts by desperate political elements to discredit their efforts.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

