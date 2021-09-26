Chime Tsnare: Why I’ll Love to Collaborate With 2face, Timaya

Fast rising singer, Amakiri Chimeleadu a.k.a Chime Tsnare has averred that he would love to collaborate with Nigerian music heavy weights like 2face and Timaya.

“I would love to collaborate on songs with 2face, Timaya, Wyclef Jean, Eminem, and others. These artistes inspire me a great deal. They embody consistency and relevance,” he gushed in a recent encounter.

Sharing his thoughts on the baby mama trend that has dominated showbiz, the ‘Yobody’ crooner said, “Every man or woman is bound to be a father or mother some day whether through marriage or not. So I see the baby mama trend as a permanent trend that will always be here”.

Recounting the challenges he encountered while making moves to carve a niche for himself in an Afro-beats dominated industry, Chime Tsnare said, “I started music with Rnb, hiphop and Reggae but as time evolved and with the rise of Afro-beats in Nigeria, i began to develop some Afro- beats melodies. Now,my music is a mix of R&B, Dancehall etc”.

While talking randomly about the life of musicians, Chime Tsnare, avows that serious or career musicians hardly forget the first time the world appreciated their music. “Such a time will always remain evergreen for as long as the artiste’s career lasted,” he submits.

Recalling his own most memorable moment, Chime Tsnare says: “The first time I sang in front of the crowd in secondary school, I got a tremendous reaction from the crowd as they screamed so much appreciating the sound that was coming from me. It was hilarious and surprising for me. I never expected that kind of reaction from the crowd.”

