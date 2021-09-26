Big Brother Naija: Will Saga’s Emotional Meltdown Cost Him the Game?

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Saga, was an emotional wreck during the week following the 24-hour disappearance of his love interest, Nini. Big Brother asked Nini to play a prank on the housemates by leaving the house secretly for 24 hours. Her disappearance saw Saga weeping, camping in front of the Diary’s room, and distancing himself from other housemates. He was simply inconsolable.

His actions elicited mixed reactions from viewers. While some saw his behaviour as disturbing, almost bordering on obsession considering that Nini had not given him the green light yet, others thought his actions were evidence of his love for the light-skinned housemates.

Saga is not the first housemate to fall head over heels in love with another housemate in the game. Last year’s edition saw a similar trait in Ozo and his love interest Nengi.

With Saga up for eviction alongside WhiteMoney, Nini, Angel, Pere, and Queen, his chances to survive the final week of the show may or may not be ruined by his behaviour. Fans of the show have in the past voted for a strong character over an emotional one. But with the unpredictability of the game, anything can happen. Saga may survive the eviction tonight and join Liquorose, Emmanuel and Cross in the finale. The reality show will be crowning a new winner next Sunday, October 3.

