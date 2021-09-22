To fashion out strategies aimed at curtailing increasing internal security threats as it relates to explosives and allied materials, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the Second Quarter Conference of the Explosives Ordinance Depot of the Nigerian Police was recently held in Lagos

To fashion out strategies aimed at curtailing increasing internal security threats, the Explosives Ordinance Depot (EOD) recently held their Second Quarter Conference 2021. The two-day event was held at the Conference Hall, Police Training School and the EOD Command Conference Hall Ikeja, Lagos, September 9 and 10 respectively, and was chaired by the new Commissioner of Police, CP Zannah Shettima.

At the conference themed “Upscaling Strategies at Curtailing Increasing Internal Security Threats”, the CP, who stressed that they need collaboration to fight insecurity, noted that up-scaling strategies at curtailing increasing internal security threats became imperative considering the fact that Nigeria recently, has been engulfed in divergent security challenges with negative impact on our socio-economic and political development.

At the conference were senior officers, base/unit commanders under the EOD Command, which is a special Operational Department of the Nigeria Police, saddled amongst other things, the security of explosives, radioactive and other dangerous/hazardous allied materials. The command is also a composite of operational bases and units across the federation with personnel highly skilled and trained with specialised equipment to attend to all matters relating to security of explosives, radioactive and other dangerous/hazardous allied materials in the country.

The first day of the conference offered an opportunity for officers to brainstorm and exchange ideas towards proffering lasting solutions to the divergent internal security challenges bedeviling our country, as it relates to explosives and allied materials.

According to CP Shettima, “the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has been magnanimous in approving several internal security control/mitigating initiatives as well as the provision of facilities/logistics requirements to support the EOD Command operations for efficient service delivery”.

These initiatives, he added, have brought about improved strategies/policies to enhance capacity building of EOD personnel.

He said: “the theme of the conference, “Up-scaling strategies at curtailing increasing internal security threats” became imperative considering the fact that Nigeria recently, has been engulfed in divergent security challenges with negative impact on our socio-economic and political development.

“Crime and criminality such as kidnapping, armed banditry, amongst others no doubt pose dangerous threats to National Security which have negatively affected the fabrics of National Integration.”

On the successes recorded by the command, he said “some of the successes recorded by the command since the last conference in March 2021 included, but not limited to the following: Base 36 Awka recovered 10 IEDs at Neni, Anocha LGA, Anambra State; Base 2 Owerri recovered one IED in an abandoned bus at Owerri, Imo State; Base 2 Owerri again recovered one IED abandoned in a bus at Awomama, Imo State; Base 38 Uyo, recovered 314 UXOs at a Scrap Metal Yard at Nnung Ikot Asanga Community, Oruk Anam LGA of Akwa Ibom State; Base 28 Damaturu recovered and rendered safe one Telephone infrared IED at Girgir, Gashua town, Yobe State.”

Emphasising that the major focus of the command is ensuring that whatever may result to threats to public peace and safety anywhere in the country as regard the unauthorised or illegal use of explosives are prevented through the discharge of their professional primary responsibilities of detection, identification, field evacuation, neutralisation, disposal by demolition of discovered war time bombs (UXO’S) and rendering safe Improvised Explosive Devices, as well as, attending to cases relating to criminal use of CBRN materials.

He therefore charged all officers and men of the command to be ready to do all within their capability and continually partner with other security agencies in addressing prevailing security challenges, and also identify other risk factors contributing to local armed groups constituting nuisance in the country.

The second day of the conference was an interactive session with critical stakeholders in the Explosive and Radioactive material industry across the country. The meeting was a platform for participants to brainstorm and proffer ways of improving the existing Explosive/Radioactive safety and security measures to meet up with present realities in line with global best practices.

It was also an opportunity for participants to acquaint and familiarise with the EOD management team as they deliberate on important and critical matters relating to Explosives/Radioactive sources and allied materials Importation, Storage, Transportation, Sales and Usage towards ensuring National security, which is the key focus of the EOD Command.

The theme of the meeting, “Rejigging Security of Explosives and Radioactive materials towards improving National security” was apt, considering the efforts of government at various levels, in a drive at fighting the menace of terrorism and other forms of criminal activities in the country.

According to the CP, there has been unusual and noticeable spate of attacks on explosive facilities, security personnel and drivers on explosive escorts in recent times, which to a large extend is threatening the transportation/storage security of explosive and radioactive materials with great implication to the internal security architecture with regards to the security of Explosives and Radioactive materials.

As partners in progress, he urged stakeholders to assist in enhancing the security of Explosive/Radioactive materials during escorts, by acquiring serviceable Pick up Vans or suitable Cars, convenient for escort backups to enable easy maneuver by armed personnel, to be able to repel possible attacks in line with laid down standard operational procedures (SOP).

He also appealed to them to always ensure the use of certified serviceable vehicles/trucks equipped with fire extinguishers to manage sudden cases of fire outbreak when conveying Explosives/ Radioactive materials and minimize avoidable breakdowns and avert exposure of personnel to undue danger and risk while on escort.

He further sought their collective cooperation in ensuring a safer Nigeria, free from threats of terrorism and other criminal activities, and for robust collaboration and sharing of ideas towards achieving these goals.

He ended by appreciating participants for their time and contributions, assuring them of continued synergy and enjoined them that all hands must be on deck to ensure insecurity in the country does not degenerate to the use of explosives and other allied materials.

