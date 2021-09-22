Suspected Ritualist Caught Trying to Behead Female Student in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A female student of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Ammasoma, Bayelsa State, was yesterday rescued from her lover boy, a suspected ritualist (Yahoo boy) who tried to behead her.

She was reportedly rescued by youths of Ogobiri Community and the Nigeria Police Force, who came in the nick of time to save her from her devilish lover boy.

The young man identified as Sunday Ojo, who is said to be a Yahoo boy, had lured her victim with money and after several dates with her has attempted to sacrifice her for rituals but luck ran out of him.

The young man had lured her victim to secluded place at Setraco Road along Ogobiri-Toruebeni drive in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, where he tied her legs and hands with a rope.

He was at the verge of cutting off her head when youths from Ogbobiri, who had traced his earlier movement through a tip off caught him red handed.

THISDAY gathered that the rescue was made possible with assistance of men of the special force, ‘Operation Doo-Akpo’ of the Bayelsa State Police Command.

The Yahoo boy has since been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation while the victim has been rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment from her bleeding neck.

The Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect is in custody and gave his name as Sunday Favour Ojo.

He said: “Operatives of Operation Doo Akpor in collaboration with the vigilante members of Ogobiri Community, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State have arrested a suspected ritualist.

The suspected ritualist, one Sunday Favour Ojo ‘m’, who hails from Edo, State, was arrested on 21st September, 2021, at about 1100hours, at Ogobiri- Toruebeni drive in Sagbama Local Government Area.

“The suspect lured his victim, one Deborah Emafridom ‘f’ a student of Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, to a nearby bush tied her hands and was about to slit her throat when he was apprehended by the vigilante members and Police operatives.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng E. Echeng, commended the vigilante members for their role in the arrest and appeals to members of the public to continue to volunteer useful information to the Police and other Security agencies.”

He concluded that discreet Investigation into the matter has since commenced.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

