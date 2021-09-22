Betsy Obaseki Invitational: Organisers Plan Big for Opening Ceremony

Organisers of the Betsy Obaseki Football Tournament have declared that all is set for a colourful opening ceremony at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

All the 12 clubs and their officials are expected to arrive the ancient city of Benin on Sunday, September 26th.

Draws for the tournament is scheduled to hold evening of arrival day while the first matches will be played on Monday, September 27.

The tournament’s Head of Media & Communicatiobs, Ebhomhiana Musa said yesterday that with less than one week to the event billed to run from September 27 to October 4, all strategies ahead of the opening ceremony were being perfected.

“When we unveiled the logo of the tournament in Benin, it was adjudged a beautiful event. That is just a child’s play compared to what we are planning for the opening ceremony. It would be a colourful one on Monday, September 27. “We are drawing from the experience of hosting Edo 2020 National Sports Festival. We have a governor in Mr Godwin Obaseki and a Deputy in Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu who believe in going for the very best in anything.

“As everyone can see, Edo is fast becoming the nation’s Mecca of sports. We hosted the sports festival, hosted the Aiteo Cup final and Super Eagles games. Now, the next big thing is the Betsy Obaseki Football Tournament,” Musa stated.

12 top female teams in the country have already been confirmed for the tournament which the Edo State First Lady is passionate about as a tool to galvanise her pet project of tackling human trafficking and prostitution.

