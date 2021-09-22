Aisha Buhari, Oshoala, 1999 Falcons Dazzle at NFF-Aiteo Awards

The third edition of the annual NFF-Aiteo Football Awards took the City of Lagos by storm on Monday night, with the country’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, as well as four-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, home-based professional Gift Monday and the Super Falcons’ class of 1999 the star attraction at the glamour event inside the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island.

Scuttled by the global coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc worldwide since the beginning of year 2020, the third edition of the showpiece event was planned on a smaller scale but blossomed and became magnified as the night wore on.

Speaking at the event, President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick heaped plaudits on Dr Aisha Buhari, in whose name the six-nation invitational tournament concluded yesterday in Lagos was held, and disclosed that her passion, interest, attention and commitment to the challenges confronting women, the girl-child and the less privileged in general motivated the Aisha Buhari Cup event.

The First Lady was honoured with the award of Best Supporter of Women’s Football.

Silas Nwankwo and Charles Atshimene, who shared the honours of top scorer in the last NPFL season with 19 goals, were joint winners of the Best Performance of the Year (Men; Nigeria-based) while Paul Onuachu emerged Best Performer for the overseas-based crew. Super Eagles’ forward Onuachu scored 35 goals in 41 games for his Belgian club Genk and two crucial goals in the Super Eagles’ successful qualifying campaign for the 2021 AFCON finals.

Oshoala, who Spanish club FC Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League, emerged best performer (Women; Overseas-based) while Gift Monday, top scorer in the NWFL season, was crowned best performer on the home front.

Akwa United FC, Bayelsa United FC, Kennedy, Boboye, Moses Adukwu, Joseph Ogabor, Patience Madu, Ahmed Musa and NFFTV and NPFLTV were other winners, while Princess Bola Ngozi Jegede was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award (collected by her son, Christopher). There were also post-humous awards to Prince Larry Eze and Ms Henrietta Ukaigwe for contributions to women football development.

Lagos State was honoured with Host State of the Year and Edo State was recognized with Award of Commitment to Women Footbal Excellence.

Fourteen members of the Super Falcons class of 1999 out of the 20 were present on the night. They include; Nkiru Okosieme, Rita Nwadike, Mercy Akide, Ann Chiejine, Yinka Kudaisi, Marvis Ogun, Maureen Mmadu, Stella Mbachu, Gloria Usieta, Adanna Nwaneri, Florence Iweta, Nkechi Egbe, Judith Chime and Martha Tarhemba. The deceased Ifeanyi Chiejine was represented by her sister.

AWARD WINNERS

Best Performance of the Year (Men; Nigeria-based): Silas Nwankwo/Charles Atshimene

Best Performance of the Year (Men; Overseas-based): Paul Onuachu

Best Performance of the Year (Women; Nigeria-based): Gift Monday

Best Performance of the Year (Women; Overseas-based): Asisat Oshoala

Club of the Year (Men): Akwa United FC

Club of the Year (Women): Rivers Angels FC

Coach of the Year (Men): Kennedy Boboye

Coach of the Year (Women): Moses Adukwu

Referee of the Year (Men): Joseph Ogabor

Referee of the Year (Women): Patience Ndidi Madu

Memorable Performance of the Year: Bayelsa United FC

Host State of the Year: Lagos State

Best Supporter of Women’s Football: Mrs Aisha Buhari

Commitment to Women’s Football Excellence: Edo State

Inspirational Award: Ahmed Musa

Innovation Award: NFFTV/NPFLTV

Special Recognition Award: Super Falcons Class of 1999

Lifetime Achievement Award: Princess Bola Ngozi Jegede

Post-humous Award: Prince Larry Eze/ Ms Henrietta Ukaigwe

