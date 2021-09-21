SACRÉ BLEU

Most friendships are based on being true to each other and standing by your word. People who lie, break their word or their contracts shouldn’t be your friends no matter how powerful, persuasive, or friendly they are.

This issue has come to prominence as the contract between Australia and France has been broken and replaced by one between Australia, America, and England because America has bigger and better toys even though Australia won’t get to play with the new toys for 20 years which seems a little bit sad if anything.

Let’s hope this contract doesn’t sink as fast as a dud submarine.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

