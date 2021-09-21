PDP Begins e-Registration of New Members in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday commenced the electronic registration of new members in the state which is in line with the directive of the national leadership of the party.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Tunde Ashaolu, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, said the exercise would be conducted in all the wards in the state.

He disclosed that the state’s e-registration committee is chaired by a former Senior Special Assistant on Youth Empowerment, Alhaji Saka Babatunde, and the national member of the e-registration committee representing Kwara State, Hon. Otunba Anu Ibiwoye.

Ashaolu, who said membership was key to the existence and success of the party, urged existing and intending members to go out en masse to participate in the registration exercise that was recently launched by the national leadership of the party.

He emphasised that the online registration was compulsory for old and new members who intend to participate in the forthcoming local government and state congresses of the party.

Ashaolu also called on leaders and well-informed members of the party to create awareness and help mobilise interested persons to take part in the registration exercise.

