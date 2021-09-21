Osimhen Opens Serie A Goals Account as Napoli Crush Udinese

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, yesterday followed up on his Europa League heroics last week to open scoring for Napoli in the 4-0 defeat of Udinese to go two points clear at the top of the Italian Serie A table with a perfect 12 points from four matches.

It was his first Serie A goal of the new season.

Osimhen opened his goals account for the campaign when he scored the two goals which saw Napoli come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Leicester, in Thursday’s Europa League.

The Super Eagles striker then followed it up by once again getting on the score sheet when he put Napoli 1-0 ahead on 24 minutes.

Napoli skipper Lorenzo Insigne sprinted down the left flank and beat Marco Silvestri with a lob, but Osimhen helped it in, touching the ball just before it crossed the line to his side ahead.

The other scorers for Napoli include; Amir Rrahmani (35th minute), Kalidou Koulibaly (52nd minute) and Hirving Lozano (84th minute).

After an impressive performance, Osimhen was replaced in the 81st minute for Andrea Petagna.

Napoli are clear of champions Inter Milan and AC Milan, who are both on 10 points each.

On Thursday, Osimhen and his teammates will be away to Sampdoria with focus on a win to consolidate their position at the top of the log.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

