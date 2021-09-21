Ortom Preaches Peace among Warring Communities

By George Okoh

Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom, has urged the people of Bonta and Ukpute communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to sheathe their sword and embrace peace.

Ortom stated this yesterday when he led other government functionaries, top political class and security chiefs on a peace process to the communities.

The governor admonished that nothing could be compared with peace and stressed that they should allow peace to reign.

“There should be no more hostilities. I enjoin you to embrace peace and dialogue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Gabriel Suswam and Senator Abba Moro had appealed to the youths of the two warring communities to embrace peace and stop further hostilities.

The duo promised that they would not rest until peace finally restored to the communities.

They pleaded with the people to give them the opportunity to end the crisis and put them back on the track of peace.

Also, the traditional rulers on both sides of the divide also promised to abide by the peace accord that was initiated by the state government.

The youths from Bonta and Okpute agreed to give peace an everlasting chance.

