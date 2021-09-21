La Liga: Araujo Rescues Point for Woeful Barca

Ronald Araujo’s injury-time header rescued a point for Barcelona against Granada, but it does little to paper over the cracks of another poor home display from Ronald Koeman’s side.

Centre-back Araujo – playing as a makeshift striker – found the net right at the end of a half Barca dominated.

But having being humbled by Bayern in the Champions League last week, it will do little to lift spirits.

Granada had led from the second minute through Domingos Duarte’s header.

And they will be disappointed not to have picked up a first win of the season – and second victory in two seasons at the Nou Camp – after dealing so well for so long with the home side’s aerial bombardment.

In total, Barca sent over a remarkable 45 open-play crosses in the game in search of an equaliser, with only a Sergi Roberto poked shot and Araujo header superbly saved by Luis Maximiano to show for their first-half efforts.

It was only in the second period, with towering defenders Gerard Pique and Araujo pushed up top alongside substitute striker Luuk de Jong that the visiting backline was properly and consistently tested.

It looked like De Jong had spurned the golden chance, somehow heading over from inside the six-yard box, but Araujo showed him the way with a composed and well-taken effort.

Barca remain unbeaten in La Liga, with this result taking them up to seventh with eight points from four games.

