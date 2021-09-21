Jumia Launches Brands Festival Campaign to Promote Authentic Brands

Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia has launched the 2021 edition of the “Brands Festival” campaign targeted at promoting authentic products at the best price directly from the manufacturers on the Jumia platform.

The campaign, which started on Monday, September 20th and will run through October 3rd, 2021, offers a unique opportunity to consumers nationwide to buy original products from the stores of several top brands such as Samsung, Nivea, Oraimo, Apple, Nike, HP, Adidas, Skyrun, Umidigi, Hewlett Packard (HP), itel, Transsion (Tecno & Infinix), Samsung, Coca-Cola, and Nestle.

Head of Brands at Jumia Nigeria, Moyosore Oduwobi said: “The festival will provide our consumers with a wide range of quality products from top global manufacturers. Today’s consumers want quality and at the most competitive market prices. For this campaign, we have partnered with different international brands to make their products accessible to customers in Nigeria and for them to shop directly from the original product manufacturers and more importantly, save more while doing so.”

The campaign is also providing free shipping to consumers on selected product categories, as well as 10% savings on purchases on the Jumia app if they pay with JumiaPay.

