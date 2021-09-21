EFCC Arrests 30 Suspected Internet Fraud in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation at Kwara State University, (KWASU) Malete, in Moro Local Government Council Area of the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said that “the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.

“Some of the items recovered from them include six exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.”

The statement said: “Part of the intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating in campuses around Ilorin metropolis to swindle unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned income.

“Based on the intelligence, and weeks of surveillance, operatives of the commission on September 19, 2021, executed a search warrant in hostels within the KWASU campus, where a number of arrests were made.

“In the course of interrogation, those found not culpable were released to the Student Union Government (SUG), of the school while the targets of the sting operation were brought to the Ilorin Zonal Command for further questioning.”

The statement, therefore, said that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

