DPR Shuts 11 Illegal Gas Plants, Petrol Stations in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 11 illegal gas plants as well as seven filling stations over various sharp practices in Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of government.

The raided plants selling mainly Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) also known as cooking gas and the filling stations visited were located in Karimo, Gwagwa, Games Village, Kuje and Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The petroleum industry regulator stated that the LPG plant owners were operating illegally while the affected petrol stations were carrying out their businesses without valid licences.

Some of the illegal gas plants affected were: Macco Synergy, Mr T&M cooking gas, Trinity cooking gas, Meter Smile Gas ltd, Sunny Sun cooking gas, among others.

In her remarks, during the operation, the DPR Abuja Zonal Operations Controller, Mrs Roselyn Wilkie, said that previous efforts to get the illegal operators to regularise their businesses failed to yield the needed results.

She said: “During today’s exercise, 11 illegal LPG plants were raided in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Some personnel of these illegal facilities were arrested and they have been handed over to security operatives for prosecution.

“All our effort to get the attention of the illegal facility operators with the view to regularising their businesses failed to the yield desired result. DPR cannot sit back and watch the danger the existence of these illegal facilities portends to the lives and properties of citizens.

“ This necessitated our going out as the situation arose to enforce provisions of the relevant laws and regulations for construction and operation of petroleum products facilities in the downstream sector.”

She added that the DPR as an opportunity house and business enabler had been engaging illegal petroleum product facility owners to get the best advise on how to regularise their businesses and operate legally in a safe environment.

Wilkie further called on all illegal facilities’ operators to come forward and regularise their operation by obtaining the necessary licence to operate from the organisation.

According to her, this would ensure protection of investors’ assets and safety of lives and properties within the sector.

During the raid, seven fillings stations were visited while 18 petrol pumps were sealed for sharp practices, including for suspected cases of diversion of six trucks containing products.

