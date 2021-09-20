Oyetola Congratulates Hamzat, Awomolo, on their Birthday Anniversaries

By Yinka Kolawole

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Oyetola has also felicitated with the first Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a foremost patriotic Osun indigene, who is passionate about the growth and development of the state.

Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, said he joined families, friends, associates and the people of Lagos and Osun States respectively, to celebrate the Lagos Deputy Governor, whom he described as an astute technocrat, administrator and politician of note; and Awomolo, whom he applauded for his long years of sacrifice and service to Osun and humanity.

He lauded Hamzat’s contributions to governance and development of Lagos through the different capacities he has served the state.

He said: “On behalf of my family, Government and the good people of Osun, I heartily felicitate my friend and brother, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

“It is my prayer that Allah will grant you longer life and increase you in sound health and wisdom to serve the people of Lagos, Nigeria and humanity at large. Happy birthday, brother,” the governor said.

Oyeotola also talked about Awomolo, and said: “I value your moral support and wise counsel as we set out to build the Osun of our dream which all of us will be proud of.

“On behalf of my family, government and the good people of Osun, I heartily felicitate my namesake and egbon, Adegboyega Awomolo on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

“I pray God Almighty to grant you longer life and to continue to strengthen you for greater service to Osun and humanity.”

