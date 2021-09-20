Osun Mandates Civil Servants to Get Vaccinated

The Osun State Government has mandated all public servants who are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so. The directive was given by the state through a circular to all ministries, departments and agencies signed by Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, S. A Aina.

The circular mandated all public servants who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit the nearest government health centre to them or their place of work to get vaccinated.

“This directive of Mr. Governor must be taken seriously by all the workers,” the circular read.

Already, the Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Public Health, Dr ‘Siji Olamiju, had been quoted to have said the civil servants had been given three weeks to vaccinate.

According to Olamiju, the government, hasmade Staff Clinic at Abere Secretariat a point of test for civil servant, noting that the workers had been responding.

“The Ministry of Health has made the staff clinic at Abere a point of test for all the civil servant in the secretariat and they are responding. After we have given them a certain period of time, those who still remain unvaccinated may not be allowed to enter into the secretariat.

“We have given them a period of three weeks to have themselves vaccinated. In this regard, the Head of Service is actually the campaign for this, sensitising all the ministries, department and agencies of the availability of test and eventual vaccination. And after this given period, if anyone still remains recalcitrant; we will know which action to take,” he said.

