NIPOST Takes Clampdown Exercise to Abuja, Raids Illegal Courier Operators

Emma Okonji

The Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD) of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), last week, extended its random raid to Abuja, the federal capital territory, where it clamped down on illegal courier operators that were defrauding the federal government of huge sums of money.

NIPOST, which is mandated by law to licence and regulate courier operators in Nigeria, had raided several courier operators in Lagos, which are currently being prosecuted, and it has vowed to take such clampdown to other cities of the country. They were raided for various offenses, ranging from illegal courier operation without a valid operational licence, refusal to renew licences yearly, dumping of courier items without delivery, undercutting of prices and other sharp practices that are inimical to the growth of courier business in Nigeria.

The clampdown in Abuja last week, was carried out by a combined task force, comprising of the enforcement team from CLRD; NIPOST Investigation and Security team; the Police team from the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID),Alagbon, Lagos and a combined team of Police Officers from FCT Command in Abuja. The combined enforcement team that carried out the Abuja clampdown, was led by the Assistant General Manager in charge of Ethics, Complaint and Strategy at CLRD, Mr. Worimegbe Banks.

The combined team had earlier called on the Chief Operating Officer, NIPOST, Mallam Ahamdu Yahya Rufai at NIPOST Corporate Headquarters, Abuja, seeking management’s support ahead of the task.

Rufai, in his response, emphasised the efforts of the NIPOST as the regulatory organisation and the process of regulations as well as the operations of CLRD.

According to him, before any clampdown operation, there would be due diligence and importantly, a regular sensitisation and enlightenment campaign before enforcing the law. He however commended the combined tax force for meeting the standards before clampdown.

He reiterated the commitment of the Postmaster General/CEO of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, in engaging and creating enabling environment for licensed operators and investors without hindrance.

During the clampdown exercise, Trackhub Logistics located at Busy Mart Plaza, Jabi District, Abuja; DOVATRUST; Norm Synergy Ventures LTD in Maitama, Abuja and Area 10 Business Complex, were clamped down.

Briefing newsmen after the clampdown, the General Manager, Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department of NIPOST, Mr. Gideon Dotun Shonde, said the raided companies were operating without NIPOST License. “They were all clamped down from across Abuja metropolis and we will not relent in our efforts to sanitise the courier industry in Nigeria. By extant law, our mandate is to license, monitor and regulate courier and logistics operations nationwide,” Shonde said.

