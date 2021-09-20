Mayorkun Makes His First-Ever Debut With Sony Music As He Releases ‘Let Me Know’

Be it the Nigerian film industry or music industry, both are witnessing an upward trend in their own country and worldwide. The foremost actor of DMW (Davido Music Worldwide) and Mayor of Lagos, Mayokun Adewale or famously known as ‘Mayorkun,’ has dropped his first single in 2021 named ‘Let Me Know.’ The news is surfacing that he broke his music silence after a long time break.

Let Me Know: An Insight into the Single

The new solo single of the singer Mayorkun was released in August 2021, but still, it is onboard the current music chart. Through this single, Adewale has made a grand debut in the Nigerian music industry. Nigerians are already known for their sporty lives and fun culture. Many songs on the Afrobeat genre are already in line and topping the music industry charts already. However, the sweet thing is the song still is immersed in romance.

The announcement of the dropping of his first solo single was made on his social media platforms. The writer wrote, “I will be dropping the track of my first sophomore album in nine months. As always, I am thankful to The Geng for always rocking with me.”

The song was dropped at midnight on the singer’s Twitter handle, and he stated that he had done everything he could do and poured his heart into this song. The natives of Nigeria and even the fans of Afrobeat already like the song. Nigerians are known for sporting, gaming, gambling, entertainment, and many more things. One can see the natives enjoying the home-based songs or play roulette online on sites like sport.netbet.com. These are their fun time activities that they enjoy, along with listening to hearty music.

However, Let Me Know is dropped under the label of Sony Music and not DMW, so it has raised many eyebrows against the singer. The song’s video is already out on digital platforms where listeners can listen and watch the song’s energy on their own. Mayorkun and his partner enjoy the remarkable sight of the beautiful town of Cappadocia in Turkey in the dream of the singer. Omar and Sam Kirk have directed this track. You can say that this is the ‘Sound of the Summer’.

Mayorkun’s Take On His New Track

The singer has stated that his new track involves love, betrayal, envy, loneliness, and other different experiences. After 9 months, he was ready to come out with his single, and that too solo. Last Mayorkun was seen in the collaborative track with Davido and Zlatan, namely Cho Cho. It was released way back in April.

The singer has already released many hit tracks in the past that were rated #No. 1. They are the Mayor of Lagos, The Geng, and Betty Butter. The music industry was filled with these tracks for quite some time. So, after a big break, the summer track by Mayorkun is already here. The singer continues his legacy to make his authority in the Nigerian Music Industry and collaborate with foreign music producers. The singer is known for his music debut, but he has also worked with many renowned brands. These include Moet, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, and Hennessy.

The song can be enjoyed by the viewers here. Moreover, Mayokun Adewale has won many awards, including “Artiste of the Year’ in 2017 and the ‘Next Rated Artiste’ in 2018. However, the singer’s fans are already thrilled about the dropping of this new release after a gap and are amazed to see the energy that this track is representing.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

