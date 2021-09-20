Heartland Queens Set for Betsy Obaseki Invitational

Heartland Queens of Owerri are looking forward with a lot of expectations to the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament billed to run from September 27 to October 4 in Benin, Edo State.

A member of Imo FA, Ndubuisi Opara who confirmed that Heartland Queens would be in Benin for the tournament said the competition would be a good avenue for the club to perfect strategies for the task ahead.

“Heartland Queens would be in Benin and we are happy the organizers extended invitation to us to be part of the tournament. We are going there to make good use of the opportunity,” Opara said.

The ex international was full of praise for the Edo State First Lady for putting together the tournament which he noted would rob off positively on female football in the country.

Already, 12 teams have confirmed their participation in the Betsy Obaseki football fiesta which would be played at the re-modeled Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The 12 participating clubs include; Edo Queens FC, Rivers Angels FC, Bayelsa Queens FC, Sunshine Queens FC, Robo FC, Heartland Queens FC, Royal Queens FC, Confluence Queens FC, Kaduna Queens FC, Nija Ratels FC, Fortress Ladies FC and Rolly FC.

