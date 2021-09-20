Gunmen Kill One, Abduct Two Others During Church Service in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Barely one week after suspected gunmen attacked Kabba Custodial Centre, gruesomely killed two security officers and freed inmates, suspected hoodlums have, again, attacked ECWA Church killed one and abducted two others, including the pastor.

THISDAY gathered that gunmen attacked the ECWA Church, Olefayo, in Kabba during Sunday service along Kabba-Okene Express way around 8. 00a.m. in Kabba Bunu Local Area of Kogi State on Sunday

Eye witness account explained that the hoodlums numbering about five stormed the church premises and started shooting, killed one person and kidnapped two while others scampered for their lives.

It was reliably gathered that the hoodlums were fully armed with AK 47 invaded the church at about 8 am on Sunday morning shooting sporadically as they made their way into the church premises.

It was learnt that the pioneer Provost, College of Education Technical Kabba, Oshadumo, was among those abducted from the church.

Oshadumo, who is a regular worshipper at the ECWA church after his retirement, was abducted inside the church during Sunday service.

The resident pastor of the church and another female worshiper in the church were also conducted by the gunmen

Sources hinted that a security man, who is a staff with College of Education Technical, Kabba, Reuben, who was in the church service and was shot dead while making efforts to defend the pastor.

The pioneer provost hailed from Jegge, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State and retired from Federal College of Education Okene before he served as the pioneer Provost of College of Education Technical Kabba.

However, as of the time of filing in this report the abductors are yet to demand for ransom.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah, who confirmed the attack on the church, said his office has not been briefed on the actual number of people that were abductd or killed.

It would be recalled that few days ago some gunmen invaded the Custodial Centre of Nigeria Correctional Services in Kabba where some security men were killed while several inmates also escaped during the attack.

