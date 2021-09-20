Global Hiring Platform for Onboarding, Payroll Processing, Launches in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Deel, a global platform for compliant hiring, onboarding and payroll processing, has launched in Nigeria.

With the launch in Nigeria, the all-in-one, global payments platform, positions Nigeria as its headquarters, from where it will expand into other West Africa countries.

Deel is a global all-in-one platform to hire and pay anyone from anywhere in the world. With the global remote workforce continuing to grow, now accelerated by the pandemic, companies have realised they need the right tools to continue to scale. Deel bridges localized compliance and payments automatically.

Deel was established to help businesses to hire anyone, anywhere, in a compliant manner, by hiring and onboarding international employees or contractors in few minutes, with no local entity required.

As the world continues to move remote, Deel hopes to be an integral part of each international businesses’ success story by offering the tools needed to grow and scale.

The competitive and global startup boom in Nigeria is vast, and Deel is expected to help these companies realise their fullest potential. From paying remote team members anywhere to hiring across countries compliantly.

Head of Expansion for Deel West Africa, Mr. Ayotunde Adeyemi, who announced the company’s expansion plan in Nigeria, during a press conference organised by Deel in Lagos recently, said: “The pandemic has drastically changed the way we work and opened up opportunities for businesses to hire talent wherever they are based. Deel’s timing for expanding into Nigeria/West Africa is perfect. Deel is well-equipped and prepared to support Nigerian businesses and the respective talents that reside here. We will help businesses cost-effectively scale in new markets while helping workers gain access to more opportunities to showcase their expertise and skills across the globe. It is a win-win for everyone, everywhere.”

Speaking about the expansion plan, Deel CEO, Alex Bouaziz, said: “Nigeria is a key market for Deel. There are tons of talented people and notable companies building world-changing products there. We are also starting to see great investors sweeping in and allocating funding to focus specifically on Nigeria and surrounding territories. The boom is coming.

With Nigeria prominently on Deel’s radar, we intend to outfit businesses with one platform to make global payroll limitless. Deel enables companies to cut operational costs.”

According to Adeyemi, over 3,500 companies around the world have trusted Deel to run their payroll and compliance while thousands of employees and contractors get paid through their system, adding that Deel looks forward to continuing to grow and support Nigerian businesses including startups to large enterprises.

Speaking about transparency and trust, Adeyemi said being a global company, Deel had good knowledge of local regulation in various countries, and would use its expertise to onboard the most competent workers and also settle local taxes and other remittances in the most transparent manner, on behalf of the employer and employee.

Using a tech enabled self serve process, businesses can now hire independent contractors and full time employees in over 150 countries, compliantly and in minutes. With more than 250 legal, accounting, mobility and tax experts as partners, Deel enables any business to compliantly create, sign and send localised contracts from a library of templates

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

