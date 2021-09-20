Four Rescued as Container Crashes on Car in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos Sector Command and other responders yesterday rescued the four occupants trapped after a 40ft containerised truck fell on their car at Ojuelegba area of the state.

According to the Route Commander, FRSC Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi, LASAMBUS was attending to the four casualties.

The crash occurred at about 6.38pm at Ojuelegba inward Stadium on Funsho Williams Avenue. It involved a 40ft containerised truck (DAF blue colour) that fell on a Toyota Camry with registration number KRD 822 FZ.

The Sector Commander FRSC Lagos, Olusegun Ogungbemide, has sternly warned owners of articulated vehicles that are not maintaining minimum safety standards to keep such vehicles off the road for the sake of innocent motoring public or face the wrath of the law.

Ogungbemide reaffirmed that the crash would have been more devastating if not that the container was properly twist locked.

He, however, commended the rescue agencies for their swift response that assisted in rescuing all the trapped victims.

The sector commander further thanked the Lagos State Government for the state-of-the art rescue equipment that made the operations seamless.

Ogungbemide implored all motoring public to be more meticulous, “especially as we enter the peak of the end of year activities”.

Other response teams included: Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

