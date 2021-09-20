Edo Community to Get Electricity for the First Time as NDDC Executes Project

By Adibe Emenyonu

The people of Inikorogha, an Ijaw community in Ovia South Local Government Area of Edo State, expressed excitement at the weekend as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) began the electrification of the area for first time since its existence.

The electrification project is being attracted by the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Dennis Idahosa.

Speaking at the event, Idahosa said the project, which would commence immediately, would be executed by the NDDC.

The lawmaker noted that the project was part of his rural electrification project which covers a distance of 30km from Udo to Inikorogha, and will have a lot of multiplier effects among which is to boost small scale businesses that requires electricity.

He said: “I am elated with the award of the contract for the project. This is particularly so because the inhabitants of this community will be electrified and connected to the national grid.

“We are not just talking about electrification here, but the multiplier effects of this project to the people which will spur commercial activities in the area.

“This is not just going to be another sing-song project, the contractor has been fully mobilised to immediately commence the execution of the project.”

The community described as “unbelievable” the news of the electrification project, and commended Idahosa for fulfilling his campaign promise to the people.

The spokesman of the community and ex-militant, Mr. Robert Okubor, said: “This is first of its kind to the Ijaw community of Edo State.”

Okubor said the community would see to the successful execution of the project by providing the necessary support to the project contractor.

According to him, “We are indeed elated. Even our ancestors who had prayed for this are happy.

“When Idahosa made this promise during his campaign, though we have been supporting him through prayers, it was hard to believe that this day will come.

“He has been spreading constituency project across every nook and cranny of the federal constituency and now ours have come.”

